8 mins ago

Scattered Showers and Storms Still Possible Today

We should see mostly cloudy skies once again today with scattered showers/storms possible. While the rain amounts will mainly remain light, a storm is still possible in the area. This weather trend will continue through most of this workweek. Highs today will be in the 70s and lows tonight in the 40s and 50s. Winds expected from the south at 10-15 mph.