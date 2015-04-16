Don't Miss
Haughton native Dak Prescott named Offensive Rookie of the Year
Haughton native Dak Prescott took home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
-
Prayer vigil held for Christa Shockley
A prayer vigil was held Saturday evening for the store clerk shot and killed last week.
-
Two arrested in Friday robberies
Two men have been jailed and a third is on the run following the armed robbery of a southeast …
-
Light rain possible Sunday, warming trend moving in.
After a cold Saturday, a warmnig trend will move in Sunday, but the warmer air will bring a higher …
-
Suspect behind bars in Waffle House Caper
A Shreveport man is behind bars charged in connection with the early-morning armed robbery of a …
-
SPD seek help finding 14-year-od runaway
Shreveport Police detectives need your help in locating a teenage runaway.
-
Logansport woman missing
DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing …
-
I-220 closed between Highways 1 & 173
Interstate I-220 will be closed between Shreveport Blanchard Highway (Highway 173) and North Market…
-
Heart attack symptoms in women can be subtle
Heart disease is the number one killer of women in America killing more women each year than all …
-
Boardwalk to enforce juvenile policy
Due to a number of disturbances involving juveniles at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets including …
-
Customers remember murdered store clerk
As customers return for the first time since Christa Shockely was murdered, they're sharing their…
-
Overton Brooks Medical Director reassigned
The Medical Director of Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs is reassigned to another location after …
-
Tracking device leads SPD to robbers hiding in attic
Technology and tips from neighbors lead to the arrest of armed robbers in Shreveport Friday.
-
Shreveport Police nab suspect in fatal shooting
A Shreveport man is behind bars charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a shooting …
-
Gov. Edwards announces special session
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a call for a special session of the Louisiana Legislature to …
-
UPDATE: Gunman kills multiple people at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in …
-
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
One dead, one critical in Saturday night shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Shreveport late Saturday night that left one …
-
Divers search river for missing woman
Divers are in the Red River near Logansport today searching for a woman who went missing Thursday …
-
Morten Andersen selected to NFL Hall of Fame
Former Saints kicker Morten Andersen is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
-
Conway HS student arrested for school shooting threat
A high school student is facing charges for allegedly threatening to shoot up Conway High School.…
-
Flu virus spreads across 40 states
Health officials across the United States are still urging people to get their flu vaccines as the …
-
Appeals court rejects demand to resume travel ban
A federal appeals court early Sunday morning denied the US government's emergency request to resume…
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shreveport man gets life for rape
A Shreveport man convicted last summer of raping an intellectually-disabled teen was sentenced to …
-
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest
The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit has put an armed convicted felon suspected of peddling drugs …
-
Police standoff in Cedar Grove
Shreveport police and fire department emergency responders are currently at a standoff at an …
-
Operation lands 2 in jail on drugs and weapons charges
The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit has put two suspects accused of drugs and weapons offenses …
-
Suspects on the run after holding up local dollar store
Police need your help identifying a pair of suspects who robbed a Shreveport dollar store at …
-
Shreveport man behind bars for vehicle theft, operating chop shop
A Shreveport man is facing charges for possessing stolen vehicles and operating a chop shop.
-
