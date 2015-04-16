Don't Miss
-
Fox 33, February 5
Stream the Big Game on FOX Sports Go
-
Hidden Stories in History
Celebrate Black History in the Arklatex
-
Mardi Gras
Get the latest Mardi Gras news, parade info and more
-
Online Games
Crossword and Sudoku puzzles
-
Movie Listings
Coming to a Theater Near You
-
Ask Your Local Pro
Learn more about your local pros today!
-
Salute the Badge
Honoring those behind the badge
-
Your Home Network
Connect with top home experts
-
Studio 6
Sharing lifestyles around the ArkLaTex
-
Wildfire wreaks havoc in south Arkansas
The Arkansas Forestry Commission was working a wildfire encompassing 175-200 acres in Ashley County…
-
Texarkana, TX court offering amnesty program
If you who have an outstanding warrant in Texarkana, Texas you can come in before March 31 and pay …
-
More bills to change Medical Marijuana Amendment
The list of bills making big changes to the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment that was approved …
-
Campus carry bill approved by Arkansas panel
A bill forcing state universities to allow staff members to bring guns on campus was approved …
-
Free cancer screenings on World Cancer Day
LSU Health is partnering with University Health to offer free cancer screenings and family health …
-
UPDATE: Fire kills puppy, displaces family of 8 and injures firefighter
UPDATE:Investigators believe a hoverboard may have caused a fire that forced a family of eight out …
-
Swearing in ceremony for Chief Alan Crump
Chief Alan Crump will be sworn in Wednesday as the Shreveport Police Chief.
-
Caddo Parish man sentenced on drug and fraud charges
A Shreveport man convicted late last year on drug and fraud charges was sentenced in Caddo District…
-
BRPD responds to fire at Cedarwood Apartments, 5-year-old girl confirmed dead
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a massive fire on Cedar-crest Avenue.
-
Swivel Chair Recall
A mass recall is taking place for Swivel Chairs bought exclusively at Home Depot.
-
Warm Wednesday Ahead...Clouds Start to Return
It looks like another warm day is ahead. We will see highs today back up into the 70s in most …
-
Downtown Shreveport gears up for an exciting and creative event
It's an event that takes place each first Wednesday or each month.
-
Fox 33 recognizes Chief Judge Carl Stewart
Chief Judge Carl Stewart grew up in Shreveport's Lakeside community during the midst of racial …
-
Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that he will nominate Neil Gorsuch, a federal appeals …
-
Forecasting Contest 2017: Highland Park Elementary
Video from Todd Warren's visit with the 5th grade at Highland Park Elementary in Texarkana, TX. …
-
UPDATE: Gunman kills multiple people at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in …
-
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
2017 Hog Signee: Gabe Richardson
Gabe Richardson is a 6'4" 240lbs defensive end/linebacker from Hutchinson Community College in …
-
Hog Signee - Ty Clary
Ty Clary, 6'4" 275lbs offensive lineman from Fayetteville HS in Fayetteville, AR.
-
Hog Signee - Hayden Henry
Hayden Henry, 6'2" 215lbs linebacker from Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, AR.
-
Shreveport Police Chief officially sworn in
Shreveport's new police chief is officially sworn in.
-
Now it's getting serious: 2017 could see a bacon shortage
Call it the first sign of the aporkalypse: The nation could be facing a bacon shortage, with stocks…
-
Tempers flare as Senate panel approves Sessions for AG
A Senate panel voted Wednesday morning to advance the nomination of Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff …
-
Shreveport man gets lengthy sentence for rape charge
A Shreveport man convicted in Caddo District Court last summer of attempted simple rape was …
-
2017 Hog Signee: Kamren Curl
Kamren Curl, 6'2" 180lbs athlete from Muskogee HS in Muskogee, OK.
-
Shreveport Police Chief officially sworn in
Shreveport's new police chief is officially sworn in.
-
Shreveport man gets lengthy sentence for rape charge
A Shreveport man convicted in Caddo District Court last summer of attempted simple rape was …
-
Former school board employee arrested for stealing public funds
A former transportation buyer for the Caddo Parish School Board was arrested Tuesday on charges …
-
Caddo Parish man sentenced on drug and fraud charges
A Shreveport man convicted late last year on drug and fraud charges was sentenced in Caddo District…
-
Bossier couple behind bars after their 5 children test positive for drugs
A Bossier City couple is facing criminal charges after their children tested positive for marijuana…
-
Help authorities identify stolen checks & forgery suspect
East Texas authorities are on the hunt for a suspect wanted for stealing and forging checks.
-
Local woman sentenced to 25 years
A Shreveport woman today was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular …
-
Bossier woman, Minden man sentenced to federal prison
A Bossier woman and a Minden man were sentenced last week for attempting to smuggle more than a …
-
UPDATE: Police release name of teen killed in Shreveport shooting
UPDATE:Authorities have identified one of the people shot and killed over the weekend in Shreveport.
-
Help East Texas authorities identify theft suspect
The Longview Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who reportedly …
-
Police on the lookout for suspect in Shreveport shooting
Police are trying to track down a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a Shreveport …
-
Weekend shooting injures two Shreveport teens
A weekend shooting in Shreveport leaves two teenagers injured and authorities on the hunt for a …
-
G-Men Slip by MVSU in Overtime
-
Grambling's Williams Impresses at Senior Bowl
-
Turnovers Key in Techsters Loss
-
Tigers Hold Parade to Celebrate National Championship
-
ETBU Second Half Surge not Enough Against UT Tyler
-
Middle Tennessee Pulls Away Late for Win over Lady Techsters
-
Lawsuit alleges more rapes by Bayor football players
-
Hughes Springs Takes Down Redwater
-
Fair Park wins rubber match over defending State Champion Bossier
-
Mudbugs Fall to Wichita Falls, 5-1
-
Meet the Mudbugs; Dominick Procopio
-
Lady Techsters rally for big win
Now Loading......
KTAL NBC 6 on Facebook
KTAL NBC 6 on Twitter
KTAL NBC 6 Weather on Twitter
KMSS Fox 33 on Facebook
KMSS Fox 33 on Twitter
KSHV MyNetwork on Facebook
ArkLaTexHomepage iPhone App
ArkLaTexHomepage Android App