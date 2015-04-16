Don't Miss
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church holds 40 hour prayer vigil
The Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is holding a 40 hour prayer vigil.
-
Lead found in St. Joseph, LA water
The Louisiana Department of Health announced that 90% of homes and businesses in St. Joseph have …
-
Mom dies during Facebook live
(KARK) Thousands witnessed some of the final moments in a South Arkansas mother's life, when it …
-
Strong/severe storms and winter weather possible the first week of 2017
The weather pattern will go out quietly in 2016, but the first week of 2017 is going to bring us a …
-
New Years Eve Safety Texarkana, TX
Bringing in the new year is grounds for celebration, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate …
-
High volume of gift returns this holiday season
Local mail carriers say there's an abundance of returns this holiday season.
-
Shootings spark unusual sighting along Hearne
Shootings spark an unusual sight along Hearne this afternoon, but it has an important message.
-
Missing Bowie Co. toddler found safe
A two-and-a-half-year-old who went missing Friday afternoon in Bowie County has been found …
-
Smoke detector saves man's life
A Shreveport man escapes an apartment fire this morning thanks to a working smoke detector.
-
Cosby wants trial moved, citing monster headlines
Bill Cosby wants to move his sexual assault trial out of suburban Pennsylvania, arguing in court …
-
UPDATE: Burglary suspect now faces drug charges
UPDATE:The burglary suspect wanted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for attempting to break into a …
-
Traffic stop nets nearly half a million dollars' worth of cocaine
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday December 28, 2016, Troopers from Louisiana State Police conducted…
-
Gov. Edwards appoints Jack Montoucet to lead Wildlife and Fisheries
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that State Representative Jack Montoucet will serve as …
-
Clearing up 5 Obamacare myths and misunderstandings
As Republicans prepare to take over the White House and both houses of Congress next month, they've…
-
19 States including Arkansas to increase minimum wage
It will be a happy New Year indeed for millions of the lowest-paid U.S. workers. Nineteen states, …
-
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
Arkansas man arrested for killing ex-wife's boyfriend
A south Arkansas man is behind bars on capital murder charges in the shooting death of his …
-
New Year's resolutions reign in Shreveport
Patrons ring in the New Year with one last brew at Great Raft and Red River Brewery Saturday night.…
-
Body found identified as missing man
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office and Shreveport police have cofirmed a body found in West …
-
Responsible liquor sales this holiday season
One liquor store owner says he profits in liquor sales while upholding Christian values.
-
Fatal shooting victim identified
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of Shreveport's latest violent death victim.
-
-
Statement From Drew Morgan
Below is a statement from Arkansas senior wide receiver Drew Morgan who was ejected during the …
-
Statement From Jeremy Sprinkle
Below is a statement from Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle who missed Thursday night’s …
-
-
-
-
-
Alexandria toddler dies in crash
A late Wednesday night two-vehicle crash in Alexandria, La. resulted in the death of a toddler and …
-
Blanchard furniture store owner shot
Caddo Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Thursday night shooting tonight that involved a local …
-
Overnight Shootings In The Shreveport Area Send Two People To The Hospital
In both overnight shootings no arrests have been made, but if you have any information call …
-
Two Arkansas women arrested for Medicaid Fraud
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday the arrest of two women for Medicaid …
-
VIDEO: Suspects use skylift to steal ATM from local credit union
Authorities are trying to track down the suspects who used construction equipment to steal an ATM …
-
Authorities investigate after body found in East Texas
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Gregg County off Highway 42 near the intersection of River …
-
Police nab duo who robbed local store at gunpoint
A pair of suspects are sitting behind bars for allegedly holding up a Shreveport dollar store. …
-
Texarkana man leads police on high speed chase in stolen car
A man is facing charges after leading police on a high speed chase through Texarkana.
-
Bowie Co. man indicted for molesting toddler
A New Boston, Texas man accused of photgraphing himself while molesting a two-year-old was indicted…
-
Attura's career-high 34 not enough as Lady Demons fall to McNeese
-
Bossier, Red River Win "Doc" Edwards Championships
-
Bachman, Calvary Part Ways
-
Doc Edwards Invitational Finals Set
-
Arkansas Falls 35-24 To Virginia Tech In Belk Bowl
-
Grambling Falls to ULM
-
North Caddo Boys and Girls Get Wins
-
Taylor Ends Career on High Note
-
LA Tech's Carlos Henderson Declares for NFL Draft
-
Taylor's record setting day leads La Tech to Armed Forces Bowl Victory
-
Vanderbilt and NC State practice in Shreveport Bossier
-
I-Bowl Mullett Challenge; AJ Cole takes NBC 6 Award
