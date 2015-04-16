Don't Miss
-
UPDATE: Drugs may have played a role in early morning shooting
UPDATE:Investigators believe illegal drugs may be connected to an early morning shooting that …
-
Orlando police officer killed, manhunt underway for suspect
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her,…
-
Caddo DA marks Human Trafficking Prevention Month
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office joins the rest of the state and nation in marking …
-
Fiat to invest $1B in U.S. plants, create 2,000 jobs
FCA, the U.S. arm of automaker Fiat-Chrysler, announced on Sunday that it would invest a total $1 …
-
Arkansas legislature back in session Monday
It's back to work for lawmakers from across the state.
-
CAPTURED: Wanted fugitive from East Texas now sits behind bars
The Marshall Police Department has captured one of its most wanted fugitives thanks to tips from …
-
Warming Up and More Clouds
If you are tired of the cold temperatures, you are in luck. It looks like temperatures should be …
-
Alzheimer's Association hosting free workshop for caregivers
The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free seminar “Brain Health: what you should know about bra…
-
Shreveport Fire Department battles two early morning fires
Shreveport firefighters were kept busy Monday morning after responding to two fires within minutes …
-
Mardi Gras Season Is Here And Crescent City Bistro Is Bringing New…
Chef Johnson, from Crescent City Bistro, shows Steve some of the many New Orleans inspired recipes …
-
Fort Worth baby only soothed by Dallas Cowboys football
Lola Catron had a rough start in life. She was born with a congenital heart defect and had her …
-
LDWF Agent shot Saturday improving
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent who was critically …
-
Spring weather pattern sets up for our second week of January
The cold weather will exit the stage over the next 24 hours and a warm then rainy pattern will move…
-
Super Sober Sunday Funday
A community outreach program provides a safe outlet for people in recovery.
-
Change of Command at La. National Guard in Bossier
The Louisiana National Guard welcomes a new commander.
-
UPDATE: Gunman kills multiple people at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in …
-
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
City to begin construction on Fire Station 17
The City of Shreveport will have a groundbreaking ceremony this week to begin more than $2 million …
-
Jared Kushner to serve as Trump senior adviser
President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be named senior adviser to the …
-
East Texas house fire displaces a family of 7
Seven family members are displaced after a fire rips through their East Texas home over the …
-
DPS identifies man killed in East Texas crash
The Department of Public Safety has identified a man who was killed in an accident in Rusk Co., …
-
Suspect robs Texarkana bank at gunpoint
Detectives are trying to track down a suspect who held up a bank in Texarkana, Arkansas.
-
Three applicants for Texarkana, TX City Council vacancy
Three applicants will be considered to fill the vacancy on the Texarkana, TX City Council.
-
UPDATE: Drugs may have played a role in early morning shooting
UPDATE:Investigators believe illegal drugs may be connected to an early morning shooting that …
-
Orlando police officer killed, manhunt underway for suspect
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her,…
-
Suspect robs Texarkana bank at gunpoint
Detectives are trying to track down a suspect who held up a bank in Texarkana, Arkansas.
-
UPDATE: Drugs may have played a role in early morning shooting
UPDATE:Investigators believe illegal drugs may be connected to an early morning shooting that …
-
CAPTURED: Wanted fugitive from East Texas now sits behind bars
The Marshall Police Department has captured one of its most wanted fugitives thanks to tips from …
-
LDWF Agent shot Saturday improving
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent who was critically …
-
Woman arrested in LDWF agent shooting
-
Deputies mistake kitty litter for meth; after 3 days in jail, suspect cleared
A Houston man has been cleared of a drug charge after authorities realized he'd been arrested for …
-
Narcotics investigation lands a dozen people behind bars in DeSoto Parish
A dozen people have been arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics throughout DeSoto Parish. …
-
UPDATE: Shreveport teen charged in hit-and-run accident
UPDATE:Police have charged a Shreveport teenager in connection with a hit and run accident that in …
-
Teen dies in Cedar Grove shooting
An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim in the Friday afternoon shooting in Cedar Grove.
-
AG Jeff Landry makes child porn arrest in Bossier Parish
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has arrested a Bossier Parish man on multiple charges of …
-
Trio on the run after stealing medications from discount store
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for three people who allegedly stole …
-
Shreveport man behind bars for rape of 5-year-old
Caddo Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Shreveport man for the rape of a 5-year-old girl.
-
Bulldogs Credit UTSA's Play for Loss
-
Fair Park Tops Bossier to Win Bossier Invitational
-
Southern Sweeps Grambling on the Hardwood
-
Texas High falls to Sulphur Springs on the Hardwood
-
Captain Shreve and Southwood split on the Hardwood
-
Pilot Men and Women run past Jarvis
-
Babe's Inside Slant Playoff edition
-
NSU's Attura gets acrobatic
-
LSU's Adams Declares for NFL Draft
-
Prescott leads with poise according to high school coach
-
Lady Techsters Fall to UTEP
-
Defense Paves Way as Bulldogs Defeat Miners
Now Loading......
KTAL NBC 6 on Facebook
KTAL NBC 6 on Twitter
KTAL NBC 6 Weather on Twitter
KMSS Fox 33 on Facebook
KMSS Fox 33 on Twitter
KSHV MyNetwork on Facebook
ArkLaTexHomepage iPhone App
ArkLaTexHomepage Android App