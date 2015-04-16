Don't Miss
-
Pro-life march attracts hundreds
Community leaders and people from the area took the streets this morning to share their views and …
-
Cool and sunny Sunday.. spring temperatures return for upcoming week.
Cool and dry air is creating a quiet weather pattern for us this weekend before we warm up as we …
-
West Monroe summit: Smoking kills more people than illegal drugs
(KTVE) Taking a drag or just a quick smoke break could be hazardous.
-
Lawsuit alleges more rapes by Bayor football players
(NBC Sports) Explosive allegations surfaced on Friday as a result of a new lawsuit filed against …
-
Police need help finding runaway
Shreveport Police detectives need your help in locating a teenage girl who has apparently run away …
-
Alexandria man busted with $2M in drugs, cash
An Alexandria man is in a whole world of hurt today after nearly $2 million worth of drugs and cash…
-
SPD seek help finding teen
Shreveport Police detectives need your help in locating a teenage girl who has apparently run away …
-
UPDATE: Two injured in early-morning Bossier I-20 drive-by shooting
Update: The driver of the victim's car in this morning shooting has been accounted for. He was not …
-
Texarkana Homeless Coalition spreading awarness about homelessness
At the annual Bridge City Project, the Texarkana Homeless Coalition invites volunteers to spend one…
-
Tornado survivors depending on community support
29 homes were destroyed or damaged when a tornado ripped through Plain Dealing. Nearly a week …
-
Providence House uses iPads to teach toddlers
The Providence House has a Work to Learn program where adults can get their GED and begin college …
-
CSRA hosts academic summit with local universities
As technology continues to change so do the demands of the workforce. But an unique partnership …
-
Town of Many boil advisory lifted
The town of Many is no longer under a boil advisory.
-
Multi-vehicle accident on I-30 east has traffic backed up
Video provided by Chip McAfee
-
Louisiana Governor outlines plan to fix $304 million deficit
Speaking to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget Friday morning, Louisiana Governor John …
-
UPDATE: Gunman kills multiple people at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in …
-
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
Suspect charged in Sunday morning shooting
A Shreveport man faces charges in the wake of a shooting which sent another man to the hospital …
-
Southwest Shreveport shooting injures one
Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that happened just before 10 this morning at the …
-
Deadly night in Shreveport leaves two dead
Another deadly night in Shreveport left two dead and three injured in a rash of early-morning …
-
South Bossier crash critically injures one
A three-vehicle crash in south Bossier City left one man with potentially life-threatening injuries…
-
Forgettable Trip to Stillwater
Saturday in Stillwater: A Complete Nightmare for Hog Hoops
-
Federal documents can be tricky so the Philippine consulate is helping
The program is helping Philippine citizens with; dual citizenship, passport applications, civil …
-
