Don't Miss
-
Fox 33, February 5
Stream the Big Game on FOX Sports Go
-
Mardi Gras
Get the latest Mardi Gras news, parade info and more
-
Online Games
Crossword and Sudoku puzzles
-
Movie Listings
Coming to a Theater Near You
-
Ask Your Local Pro
Learn more about your local pros today!
-
Salute the Badge
Honoring those behind the badge
-
Your Home Network
Connect with top home experts
-
Studio 6
Sharing lifestyles around the ArkLaTex
-
Traffic snarls on Airline Dr. should end soon
People who travel on one northern stretch of Airline Dr. are finding themselves facing lengthy …
-
CAPTURED: Snatch and grab suspect behind bars
UPDATE:Shreveport Police say a suspect wanted in connection with a snatch and grab incident at a …
-
Wildlife agent shot 5 times scheduled to be released from hospital
A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent, who was shot five times while …
-
18-wheeler is underwater after crash near Toledo Bend
Troopers from Troop E are currently working a major crash involving two tractor trailers near …
-
Man arrested for sexual misconduct involving a minor
A Greenwood man is facing charges for sexual misconduct involving a juvenile.
-
UPDATE: Human remains found in Bradley, Arkansas
Investigators say they are still waiting for results from the Arkansas Crime Lab.
-
Sunshine to stick around for the rest of the week.
-
Trump signs executive order to authorize Mexico border wall
The details of how a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border will be paid for have yet to be worked out, …
-
TV legend Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
A pop-culture icon who became a torch bearer for the changing perception of women in television, …
-
Disaster Recovery Resource Fair on Thursday
Northwest Louisiana residents impacted by the March 2016 flooding will have a chance to get …
-
Headed to the Super Bowl? Here's what it will cost you
Now that we know it will be the New England Patriots facing off against the Atlanta Falcons for …
-
Norovirus outbreak: Why it's easy to catch and hard to get rid of
Norovirus outbreaks across the country are bringing misery to millions of families and even forcing…
-
Texarkana officer promotions announced
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of two veteran officers.
-
Trump calls for 'major' probe into debunked 'illegals' vote fraud claim
President Donald Trump continued to perpetuate unsubstantiated and debunked claims of election …
-
Dow hits 20,000 for first time in history
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 20,000 in trading Wednesday, marking a historic high and …
-
UPDATE: Gunman kills multiple people at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in …
-
Updated
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Updated
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Updated
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
Updated
NLEP honors local economic movers and shakers
-
Updated
Fox 33's Standout Student: George Allen
Every week Fox 33 News will feature a standout student from the ArkLaTex. These students challenge…
-
Updated
Gymnastics Set to Host #5 Alabama
The Razorback gymnastics team is looking to win their first meet of the season on Friday when they …
-
Updated
Shreveport Aquarium Ground-Growing Ceremony
Planet Aqua held a "ground-growing" for the new aquarium downtown Wednesday morning.
-
Updated
Radio station ban's Madonna indefinitely
Texarkana's Classic Hits radio station is taking all Madonna songs off the air.
-
Updated
Search underway for missing man in Harrison County
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 55-year-old Anthony Redell Green in the E…
-
Updated
Family needs help to bury loved one lost to gun violence
No one ever expects to lose a loved one to gun violence. Unfortunately, this family is left trying …
-
Updated
Landry Captures Web.com Title in Bahamas
GREAT ABACO, Bahamas – Seven months after finding himself in the final pairing on Sunday at the …
-
Updated
CAPTURED: Snatch and grab suspect behind bars
UPDATE:Shreveport Police say a suspect wanted in connection with a snatch and grab incident at a …
-
Updated
Wildlife agent shot 5 times scheduled to be released from hospital
A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent, who was shot five times while …
-
Updated
Man arrested for sexual misconduct involving a minor
A Greenwood man is facing charges for sexual misconduct involving a juvenile.
-
Updated
Marshall Police warn residents of scam
Marshall Police are warning residents of a scam.
-
Updated
Man recovers following early morning shooting
A Shreveport man is recovering from injuries after being shot during a home invasion robbery.
-
Updated
Thief flees after stealing cigarettes from local pharmacy
A suspect accused of stealing several cartons of tobacco products from a Shreveport pharmacy is on …
-
Updated
Suspect jailed in December attempted bank robbery
An East Texas man wanted in connection with the attempted robbery of a Shreveport bank is now in …
-
Updated
Restaurant burglar caught on camera
Detectives need your help identifying a suspect seen on video burglarizing a restaurant in south …
-
Updated
1 arrested, 1 on the run in ATV theft
The El Dorado Police Department have located the stolen ATVs and arrested one of the two suspects. …
-
Updated
Texarkana resident robbed at gunpoint in driveway
Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a man outside of his home in Texarkana, …
-
Updated
Teens arrested for robbing person outside Texarkana Walmart
Police have arrested two 14-year-olds and charged them with a robbery that occurred in the parking …
-
Updated
AR couple found passed out on drugs with child in backseat of car
Two parents were arrested Saturday after they were found in a car, passed out under the influence …
-
Updated
Taylor turning some heads at the Senior Bowl
-
Updated
Arkansas TE Sprinkle looking for redemption
-
Updated
Levermann wins 400th game at Byrd
-
Updated
LSU's White says LSU prepared him for the NFL
-
Updated
Byrd grad Lott finding his way at Rice
-
Updated
Expect a playoff atmosphere at the Hirsch this weekend
-
Updated
Hallsville head football coach 'reassigned'
-
Updated
Levermann must wait at least one more day for win #400
-
Updated
Kirkendoll and Sapp finish with career games in loss to TLU
-
Updated
Huge Comeback Falls Short on Last Second Shot in Gents Loss to Texas Lutheran
-
Updated
Big 3 Make Quick Work of Jackson State
-
Updated
Tigers Pick Up Seventh Home Victory Over Jackson
Now Loading......
KTAL NBC 6 on Facebook
KTAL NBC 6 on Twitter
KTAL NBC 6 Weather on Twitter
KMSS Fox 33 on Facebook
KMSS Fox 33 on Twitter
KSHV MyNetwork on Facebook
ArkLaTexHomepage iPhone App
ArkLaTexHomepage Android App