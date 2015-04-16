StormAlert
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Updated
Shreveport man shot in December dies
A Shreveport man arrested back in December 2016, has now been charged with murder in the death of a…
-
Updated
Nine year old fighting cancer gets a fashionable day of fun
Emilie Gibson is 9 years old and fighting a very aggressive brain tumor. She loves Project Runway …
-
Updated
Shreveport political analyst weighs in on Inaugural address
President Donald Trump's Inaugural address was called a break from the past. It was one of the …
-
Updated
Rep. Mike Johnson attends Presidential Inauguration
Representative Mike Johnson (R) from Louisiana's Fourth Congressional District described his …
-
Updated
Crime offenders are decreasing in age
Crime knows no age, whether it's a victim or offender. Unfortunately, the age of the offenders is…
-
Updated
Texarkana Reaction to Trumps Inauguration
Doctor Walter Casey from Texas A&M Texarkana says Trump's inauguration speech was brief and repeat…
-
Updated
9 students charged in Hope High School brawl
9 students face charges after a brawl at hope high school on Tuesday.
-
Updated
$40,000 presented to first responders and military heroes
Brookshire Grocery Co. today presented funds raised from the inaugural Heroes Run – a 10k, 5k and …
-
Updated
Shreveport dentist spreading free smiles
If you need a tooth pulled or you want a brighter smile a Shreveport dentist is offering these …
-
Updated
11 flu deaths in AR this season
Though it’s been considered "mild", the flu is blamed for 11 deaths in Arkansas so far this flu …
-
Camping World out as Indy Bowl Sponsor
Camping World is no longer the sponsor of the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA.
-
Two storm threats possible through Saturday night. Dry pattern settles…
-
East Texas man arrested for exposing himself
An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a woman.
-
Texarkana Police offer safety tips
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is reminding citizens to be mindful of leaving their purses …
-
UPDATE: I-20 eastbound open after truck rollover
UPDATE:Bossier City Police say the cement truck has been removed from the road and Interstate-20 …
-
Storms destroy home in Scottsville, TX
A home in Scottsville, TX was destroyed by severe weather on Saturday afternoon.
-
UPDATE: Gunman kills multiple people at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in …
-
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
Suspects sought in nightclub shooting
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Saturday morning outside a local …
-
Dozens of locals take advantage of free dental cleanings
'Dentistry From The Heart' celebrates another year of providing people with free dental work. …
-
SPD seeks early-morning would-be burglars
Shreveport Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly attempted to burglarize a local …
-
Deadly tornado hits southern Mississippi
Four people were reported dead and a rescue operation was underway Saturday after a tornado wrecked…
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Caddo Parish man arrested for inappropriate conduct with 14-year-old
A Keithville man is behind bars for his sexual involvement with an underage girl.
-
Teen arrested for sexual misconduct with 7-year-old
A Bossier teenager was arrested by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for sexual misconduct involving a 7 …
-
Suspects sought in rash of vehicle burglaries
Police need your help locating a pair of suspects who they believe are responsible for stealing …
-
Texarkana Police investigate shooting in attempted robbery
One person is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas.
-
East Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior with student
A teacher with the Jefferson Independent School District was arrested for having an inappropriate …
-
Shreveport man indicted in November murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned an indictment on Wednesday charging a Shreveport man with …
-
Burglars break into storage facility, steal ammunition
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find out who burglariz…
-
Green Oaks Slips Past North Webster
-
Arkansas High Grabs Win Over Hot Springs Lakeside
-
Jefferson Takes Down Beckville, 79-48
-
Meet the Mudbugs Week 1 Croix Evingson
-
Camping World out as Indy Bowl Sponsor
-
Bulldogs Dominate Rice in CUSA Battle
-
North Regional Archery Tournament comes to Shreveport
-
BTW to make a decision on new Football Coach
-
Arkansas High Introduces Norton as new HC of the Football Team
-
Barry Norton Named Arkansas High HFC/AD
-
Woodlawn Splits With Bossier
-
Pleasant Grove, Paris Split Doubleheader
