Don't Miss
-
Fox 33, February 5
Stream the Big Game on FOX Sports Go
-
Hidden Stories in History
Celebrate Black History in the Arklatex
-
Mardi Gras
Get the latest Mardi Gras news, parade info and more
-
Online Games
Crossword and Sudoku puzzles
-
Movie Listings
Coming to a Theater Near You
-
Ask Your Local Pro
Learn more about your local pros today!
-
Salute the Badge
Honoring those behind the badge
-
Your Home Network
Connect with top home experts
-
Studio 6
Sharing lifestyles around the ArkLaTex
-
Morning Star Baptist Church opens 'Care Kitchen' to offer free meals
The Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will begin offering free meals in its ‘Care Kitchen’ to …
-
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest
The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit has put an armed convicted felon suspected of peddling drugs …
-
Shreve Memorial Library holds family history workshop
In celebration of African-American History Month, Shreve Memorial Library Genealogy Department …
-
State officials will discuss Shreveport's failing schools
The Louisiana Department of Education and the Recovery School District will host a public meeting …
-
Clouds and a little rain return this weekend.
Expect a cloudy and potentially soggy weekend. A quick warming trend begins Sunday. Temperatures …
-
Police standoff in Cedar Grove
Shreveport police and fire department emergency responders are currently at a standoff at an …
-
Operation lands 2 in jail on drugs and weapons charges
The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit has put two suspects accused of drugs and weapons offenses …
-
Lawmakers release statements on changes at Shreveport VA
Congressman Mike Johnson and Congressman Ralph Abraham issue statements Friday about the recent …
-
Over 100,000 Visas revoked by immigration ban
At least 100,000 visas have been revoked in a single week in response to President Trump's …
-
Shreveport-Bossier students compete in LDWF's 2017 archery tournament
The 2017 Archery in Louisiana Schools (ALAS) regional tournaments, hosted by the Louisiana …
-
Suspects on the run after holding up local dollar store
Police need your help identifying a pair of suspects who robbed a Shreveport dollar store at …
-
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center director reassigned
The director at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport is reassigned following …
-
U.S. hits Iran with new sanctions for testing ballistic missile
The Trump administration hit Iran with new sanctions Friday for test-firing a medium-range …
-
Hold on to your hats; bull riding returns to the Century Link Center
Bull riding returns to the Century Link Center Saturday night
-
WATCH LIVE: Restore Louisiana Task Force Meeting
The Restore Louisiana Task Force is meeting in Lafayette Parish at the Youngsville Sports Complex …
-
UPDATE: Gunman kills multiple people at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in …
-
Gust of wind likely cause of plane crash
A strong gust of wind is likely the cause of a small plane crash at Shreveport Downtown Airport.
-
Mike Johnson wins 4th Congressional District race
Benton Republican Mike Johnson defeated Shreveport Democrat Marshall Jones in the race to fill the …
-
Voters head to the polls for the runoff election
Voters headed to the polls today for the Louisiana runoff election.
-
Customers remember murdered store clerk
As customers return for the first time since Christa Shockely was murdered, they're sharing their…
-
Overton Brooks Medical Director reassigned
The Medical Director of Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs is reassigned to another location after …
-
Razorback Basketball Heads to Missouri
The Arkansas men's basketball team will go for its fourth SEC road win on Saturday evening, when …
-
Tracker leads SPD to robbers hiding in attic
Technology and tips from neighbors lead to the arrest of armed robbers in Shreveport Friday.
-
Hunter Wilson Takes Over the Razorback Nation Mic
Razorback junior infielder Hunter Wilson took over the Razorback Nation microphone during Friday's …
-
Shreveport Police nab suspect in fatal shooting
A Shreveport man is behind bars charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a shooting …
-
Gov. Edwards announces special session
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a call for a special session of the Louisiana Legislature to …
-
Shreveport man gets life for rape
A Shreveport man convicted last summer of raping an intellectually-disabled teen was sentenced to …
-
Shreveport Police nab suspect in fatal shooting
A Shreveport man is behind bars charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a shooting …
-
Shreveport man gets life for rape
A Shreveport man convicted last summer of raping an intellectually-disabled teen was sentenced to …
-
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest
The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit has put an armed convicted felon suspected of peddling drugs …
-
Police standoff in Cedar Grove
Shreveport police and fire department emergency responders are currently at a standoff at an …
-
Operation lands 2 in jail on drugs and weapons charges
The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit has put two suspects accused of drugs and weapons offenses …
-
Suspects on the run after holding up local dollar store
Police need your help identifying a pair of suspects who robbed a Shreveport dollar store at …
-
Shreveport man behind bars for vehicle theft, operating chop shop
A Shreveport man is facing charges for possessing stolen vehicles and operating a chop shop.
-
Trooper captures wanted fugitive in Bossier Parish
An alert trooper who stopped to assist a stranded driver on Interstate-20 in Bossier Parish later …
-
Homer man behind bars after failing to report sex offense
A Homer resident will spend the next two years in federal prison after failing to update his sex …
-
12 year-old arrested for Fouke, AR murder
The Miller County Sheriff's Office says a 12 year-old is facing capital murder charges for a …
-
Suspect charged with killing Joe McKnight indicted
The man accused of shooting and killing former NFL player Joseph McKnight was indicted on a charge …
-
Human remains found in Shreveport
Shreveport Police are investigating the discovery of what's believed to be human remains.
-
ETBU Hot Start Stops UT Tyler
-
Updated
Boykins Delivers in Bulldogs Victory over WKU
-
Updated
Thomas pleased with "well rounded" Demon recruiting class
-
Updated
Fobbs says Tiger class starts with Louisiana recruits
-
Updated
Holtz calls 2017 La Tech recruiting class "Balanced"
-
Orgeron loves Tiger recruiting class
-
Chad Johnson is keeping our streets safe after a career in the NFL
-
2017 ARKLATEX NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
-
G-Men Slip by MVSU in Overtime
-
Grambling's Williams Impresses at Senior Bowl
-
Turnovers Key in Techsters Loss
-
Tigers Hold Parade to Celebrate National Championship
Now Loading......
KTAL NBC 6 on Facebook
KTAL NBC 6 on Twitter
KTAL NBC 6 Weather on Twitter
KMSS Fox 33 on Facebook
KMSS Fox 33 on Twitter
KSHV MyNetwork on Facebook
ArkLaTexHomepage iPhone App
ArkLaTexHomepage Android App