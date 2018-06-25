Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Coroner identifies man killed in Robinson Place shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who was fatally shot in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood last week has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Rommel Johnson, of Shreveport.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday Johnson died from his injuries at University Health.

Johnson had been taken to University Health in a private vehicle several hours earlier, after the hospital had received another gunshot victim who was critically wounded.

That first victim was found in the 200 block of Robinson Place after officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Robinson and Gilbert Dr.

Police believe Johnson and the other person were shot in the same incident.

