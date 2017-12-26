Three shot on Christmas morning in Shreveport

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shreveport, La. - Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspect or suspects involved in an early morning shooting in west Shreveport.

On December 25, 2017 at approximately 2:20 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at a home in the 3700 block of Hardy Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male victim, one adult female victim and one teenage male victim, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds. The three were transported to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department for treatment. The adult male’s injuries have been described as potentially life-threatening while the female and teenager’s wounds appear to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives immediately initiated an investigation and, based on information and evidence gathered during the early stages of their ongoing inquiry, believe the assailant or assailants may have pulled up in a vehicle outside of the residence and fired multiple shots at the house. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org