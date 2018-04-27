Two injured in apparent drive-by shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that left one man shot and another suffering from shrapnel injuries.



Police say just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to University Health Hospital on reports of two men arriving at the emergency room suffering from gunshot injuries.

They found Ka'Vante Bryant, 23, with a gunshot wound and Bryan James, 27, with a shrapnel injury. Police say they were transported to the hospital by private vehicle. James is reportedly suffering from gunshot injuries to the right arm and back and Bryant had a minor forehead injury likely cause by glass shrapnel.

The men told detectives with the Violent Crime Division that they were traveling on St. Vincent Avenue near W. 80th St. when someone started shooting at their vehicle. They reportedly drove to the Circle K at West 70th and Linwood Avenue to get help. That's where they say they met an unknown man who took them to the hospital.

Officers later located their vehicle at that location. Officers were in the immediate area investigating at least two reports of shots fired before learning that Bryant and James were at the hospital. Detectives and patrol officers searched W. 80th St., St. Vincent and the other shots fired locations in the area, but were unable to locate a crime scene.

Police say neither man knows who shot at them or why they were being shot at. The investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators at (318) 673-6955 or speak anonymously with Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Crime Stoppers also has an app, P3Tips. It can be downloaded on your Android or IOS device.