Legendary singer Patti Labelle offers healthy cooking tips
SHREVEPORT, La. - When legendary singer Patti Labelle learned she had diabetes more 20 years ago, she thought that meant no more fun in the kitchen. However, she soon realized that she could not just live with diabetes - but live well.
She and nutritionist Liz Ward offer tips and recipes to help you make healthy lifestyle changes.
For a breakdown of the recipes and more information, visit: www.hoodcaloriecountdown.com
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
