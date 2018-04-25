MLK Health Center changing local lives

SHREVEPORT, La. - One local woman shares how a local health center has changed her life.

"I have an 11 year old son and I would hate to know that an illness that went unchecked could've taken my life and leave him without me," said Wendy Rodonez. "Always look for the places that can help you."

But, finding the right place for help can be difficult.

Rodonez finally found the right place for her when a co-worker suggested she visit MLK Health Center in Shreveport.

"I was having issues with having bad headaches so I came here one day with her and, sure enough, I did have high blood pressure," said Rodonez.

The non-profit offers services to uninsured patients, many of them free.

But, Wendy says the value goes beyond the dollar.

"[There are] the people who come here and bring vegetables and recipes that helped me even more with my diet," she explained. "Since I've been coming here I've lost 20 pounds just by changing my diet alone."

In addition to the community garden, MLK Health has a pharmacy on site and also serves as a women's health center offering free wellness exams and mammograms.

"All in one day I had everything taken care of," Rodonez remembered.

It's a one stop shop family care center helping save lives, which is something else Rodonez learned first hand through a co-worker who is now a breast cancer survivor.

"It was a big eye opener to me that no one knows what the hidden factors are," she aid. "You could be fine this year and a few months down the road, not. So, it's always best to get your health checked."

MLK Health Center is hosting Ladies Night Out on Monday, May 21st from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. where women can enjoy an evening of fun while having access to health services on site.

For more information, visit: www.mlkhealth.org

