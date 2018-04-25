Improved fitness trail to debut at 4-H summer camp

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 4-H Food and Fitness Board members describe repairs and upgrades performed as part of the restoration efforts for the Hathorn Trail, a fitness and nature adventure available at the LSU AgCenter Grant Walker Educational Center near Pollock.

POLLOCK, LA - The Hathorn Fitness and Nature Trail at 4-H camp is getting a makeover, adding another fun activity to summer camping adventures at the LSU AgCenter Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock.

AgCenter camp director Christine Bergeron said the interactive trail is a “win-win” opportunity and will offer an exciting recreation component for every child attending summer camp.

“The trail doesn’t take a long time to complete. Everyone can do it, and all of the activities can be modified for individual challenges,” Bergeron said.

The nature and fitness trail was established in 1988 by members of the Louisiana Association of Extension 4-H Agents in honor of AgCenter 4-H specialist and longtime camp manager Kellett Hathorn upon his retirement. Hathorn died in 2008 and was formerly recognized on the regional and national levels as a summer camping authority.

Teen members of the state 4-H Food and Fitness Board scouted each station, taking photos, collecting notes and marking the GPS locations to help re-established the camp trail, AgCenter 4-H Healthy Living coordinator Jessica Stroope said.