Louisiana Master Gardener Appreciation Day set for May 10 in Hammond

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMMOND, LA - The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold a Master Gardener Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 10.

This annual event is designed as a thank-you to statewide Master Gardeners for their support to the AgCenter horticulture programs. Sara Shield, AgCenter Master Gardener program coordinator, together with Hammond Research Station staff, have planned some fun activities for this year’s event.

The event will feature guided and self-guided tours to show what’s new in the trial gardens. Attendees will be given small flags to mark their favorite plants. Louisiana Super Plants will also be featured.

Three contests, “What is Wrong with This Plant?” “Name That Weed,” and a “Botany Challenge” will test the knowledge of participants.

The program will feature two presentations. Gene Blythe from Mississippi State University will speak on All-America Selection plants, and Allen Owings, AgCenter professor emeritus, will talk about new and adaptive ornamental plants.

The event also will provide plenty of opportunities to visit AgCenter specialists with expertise in vegetables and fruits, diseases, weeds and insect pest management.

All Master Gardeners are welcome to attend. Registration is free online at http://bit.ly/2Hve6Iw, and lunch will be provided.