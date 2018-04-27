Make gardening easier with mulches

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mulches around a plant help maintain moisture and soil temperature as well as inhibit weed growth. Photo by Rick Bogren/LSU AgCenter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mulches around a plant help maintain moisture and soil temperature as well as inhibit weed growth. Photo by Rick Bogren/LSU AgCenter

Mulching is an easy-to-do, labor-saving gardening technique all gardeners should take advantage of. A mulch is a material, usually organic but sometimes inorganic, that we use to cover the soil surface around plants. Mulching beds is an important part of sustainable landscaping.

Organic mulches, such as leaves, chopped leaves, pine straw, ground pine bark, dry grass clippings and newspaper, are all derived from once-living materials. They are popular for their ease of use and attractive appearance (except for newspaper) and because as they decompose they add beneficial organic matter to the soil. These are the most popular mulches.

Inorganic mulches are derived from nonliving sources and include such materials as plastic sheeting, landscape fabric or weed barriers, stone chips or gravel. Rubber mulch made from recycled tires and synthetic pine straw are inorganic mulches that have the look of organic mulches but last longer.

Click here for more.