Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 3 East Texas students injured, 1 critically, in 2-vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - KETK - A late night crash injures three high school students in East Texas.

Around 9:43 p.m., Wednesday police responded to an accident in the 2100 block of North Edwards Avenue, near Mount Pleasant High School.

The preliminary report revealed the driver of a car, Shamour Hines, 17, of Mount Pleasant, and her passenger Suzanna Grigsby, 16, also of Mount Pleasant, were traveling westbound on North Edwards Avenue.

At the same time, an SUV, driven by Ashley Blalock, 18, of Mount Pleasant, was exting the MPHS parking lot, when she pulled onto North Edwards Avenue and was hit by Hines' vehicle.

The impact from the cart caused the SUV to flip on its side.

Grigsby was flown to a Tyler hospital and is in critical condition. Other local media outlets have reported Grigsby is deceased. However, MPPF Chief Wayne Isbell says this is inaccurate and as of 9:00 a.m., Thursday, her family is with her at the medical center.

Hines and Blalock were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Numerous witnesses have given statements to officers and a Texas Department of Public Safety Crash Reconstruction Team has been requested to assist with the investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation," says Chief Isbell. "It will take time to uncover all the factors involved to determine why and how this crash occurred."