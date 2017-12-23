UPDATE: Missing 91 year-old Shreveport man found

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shreveport, La. - UPDATE: A Shreveport man who walked away from his home Friday afternoon has been located safely Saturday morning.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on December 23, 2017, officials with the Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department Search and Rescue team, Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office resumed the search for 91 year old Walter Stinson. The coordinated effort amongst agencies led to the discovery of Stinson in a wooded area not far from the home. Stinson, who appeared to be in good health, was treated on scene by SFD paramedics.

ORIGINAL: Shreveport Police have temporarily suspended the search for an elderly man, is believed to have walked away from his north Shreveport home Friday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on December 22, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Willie Mays Street relative to the disappearance of 91 year old Walter Stinson. Stinson who according to family members, suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen sitting on the front porch of his home.

Authorities from the Shreveport Police Department, as well as members of the Shreveport Fire Department scoured the area in search of Stinson, who remains outstanding. Stinson, who stands approximately five feet two inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue, long sleeved, thermal shirt with blue jeans, brown tennis shoes and black glasses. The search for Stinson is set to resume early Saturday. Persons who have any information on the whereabouts of Walter Stinson are asked to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-2583.