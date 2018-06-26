Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AG needs your help locating alleged child predator



BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry and his Cyber Crime Unit need your assistance tracking down a man accused commiting sex crimes against children.

Durice “Joey” Richard, 65 of Lafayette, is wanted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation on 30 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, two counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13), two counts of Attempted Production of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and one count of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.

General Landry said, “Richard is considered dangerous, and anyone who comes in contact with him should immediately contact local law enforcement. If anyone has information on Richard or his potential victims, please call 911; callers do not have to give their names.”

Richard, an electrician who sells generators, was last known to be in the Lafayette area. He is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a large dent on the back.

