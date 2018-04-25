Local News

Alexa for kids? Amazon's newest device stirs up controversy

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 09:45 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 09:45 AM CDT

NBC NEWS - Amazon is expanding its products to the tiniest of consumers.

The online retail giant unveiled a new line of products on Wednesday, including an Echo Dot Kids Edition, which includes parental controls, time limits, and activity review.

The move comes at a time when children are using technology more than ever: The average child now spends over two hours in front of a screen every day, according to the non-profit group Common Sense Media. 

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children aged 2-5 should spend no more than 1 hour per day of supervised technology use.

