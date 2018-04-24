Arcadia Mayor Eugene Smith passes away

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eugene Smith

BIENVILLE PARISH - Arcadia Mayor Eugene Smith died on Monday. He was 84.

Mayor Smith passed away Monday afternoon after an illness at Willis Knighton Piermont in Shreveport.

Mayor Smith has served Arcadia since 2003 and leaves a lifetime of public service behind him.

Funeral services will be held Sunday April 29, at 2pm in the Arcadia Events Center.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued this statement on Smith's passing.

"Mayor Smith was an exceptional leader who proudly served all of the people of Arcadia and the neighboring communities with compassion and a true concern for improving their live. Donna and I send our condolences to Billie, his wife of 64 years. Together, they were a formidable team" said Gov. Edwards.