SHREVEPORT, La - Are local teachers willing to go on strike for higher wages? Well that's what a new survey is asking educators.



The Louisiana Federation of Teachers is surveying its members. In the survey the LFT says Louisiana teachers make about $2,000 less than the southern regional average.

One of the survey questions asks, 'What steps are teachers willing to take to get significant pay raises?'

A walk-out is one of the answers.

Jackie Lansdale say, "You have to have that ultimate strike at the end of it, because no one takes you seriously unless they know you're willing to do it. It will take the will of the teachers to decide that. I would have the legislators recognize that those surveys are coming in fast and furious."

Jackie Lansdale says Caddo Parish teachers recently received a five percent raise, but their frustration comes from state lawmakers who haven't increased funding on the state level in ten years.

The results of the survey will be released next month.