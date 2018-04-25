Arkansas educators receive 'Stop the Bleed' training

TEXARKANA, Arkansas - In light of the mass shootings happening across the nation. Health care professionals in Texarkana are teaching Arkansas school officials how to save lives until first responders arrive.

As a part of a nationwide campaign that aims to prevent bleeding deaths. School officials receive training to stop uncontrolled bleeding.

"This is some of the best training that I've received because of the practicality of it. It was more hands on. It was simple. It's something you don't have to be an expert," said Dennis Washington, Hope Public Schools.

Each school district present received three kits stocked with emergency aid supplies. The kits include tourniquets, gauze and gloves.

"If somebody's hit in the right area via the arterial bleed, they can bleed out within minutes, so it's very very important to stop the bleeding because predominantly that's what causes injury and death," said Dr. Matt Young,Texarkana Emergency Center.

Medical professionals hope these educators will share their knowledge. "Teach others, other teachers, students, acquaintances, family members, so it's just sort of a snowball effect," said James Bledsoe, Arkansas Department of Health.

Mayor Ruth Penney Bell believes this training may become a requirement for all teachers in the near future."I hope this is the beginning of prioritizing something this important," added Bell.

School districts on the Texas side will receive the same training next Tuesday.