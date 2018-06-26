Arkansas State Police searching for suspect involved in chase

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR - An Arkansas State Police investigation is continuing today as the result of a traffic stop that occurred yesterday at 3:42 PM (Monday, June 25, 2018) in Hempstead County along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30.



Larry Jones, 22, believed to be from Tennessee, is the subject of a search that began after he fled from a state trooper during the traffic stop.



Near the 46 mile marker exit in Nevada County local sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle. A short distance later, Jones lost control of the eastbound vehicle and was ejected from the car.



Jones fled from the crash scene and was last seen in a wooded area along the north side of the highway.



A search for Jones continued through the evening hours.



Both Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division are actively working together to prepare affidavits seeking formal charges associated with the ongoing investigation.