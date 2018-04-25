ArtBreak festival kick off

SHREVEPORT, La - One of the largest student arts festivals in the south is underway.

The 34th annual ArtBreak festival showcases Caddo Parish students and their artistic abilities.

There are 70 public and private schools in Caddo Parish at this years ArtBreak.

They say the idea came about in 1984 when the state dropped the budget for schools called the minimum foundation formula.

Art and music teachers in the state faced losing their jobs.

So school district officials asked for a penny sales tax to stabilize the school system.

"We thought by golly if the superintendent is willing to say that one penny will save those art positions then we will do a festival. Anything in Louisiana worth having is worth having a festival about," said Pam Atchison, the events executive director.

Event leaders say more than three decades later the event is still growing.

There are competitions at the festival and award-winning students can collect more than $20,000 in cash.

Some events are free and the last day is Sunday.