Attorneys seek justice for Glenn Ford

SHREVEPORT, La - Attorneys are still seeking justice for a Shreveport man, wrongfully convicted of murder.

Glenn Ford spent nearly 30 years on death row, before he was released in 2014. Ford died a year after being exonerated.

Before his death several lawsuits were filed in federal court, claiming he was wrongfully imprisoned. One of the lawsuits targets the City of Shreveport and members of the police department.

The Shreveport City Council were expected to hold a closed door meeting and go into executive session Tuesday to discuss the case.