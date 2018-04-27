Bills to loosen concealed firearm guidelines clear La. House panel

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisianians with concealed carry permits would be granted more places to bring their firearms, under legislation advanced Thursday in a state House committee.

The House Administration of Criminal Justice panel voted 9-8 in favor of House Bill 602, from Rep. Blake Miguez (R-Erath). The measure would let visitors at schools or universities — namely parents and relatives of students — carry guns on campus.

”No one can defend themselves better than themselves,” he told lawmakers. ”No one can defend of protect their kids better than parents.”

Students and school employees would still be barred from carrying firearms onto the premises. The legislation still lets schools prohibit guns from certain buildings or rooms, though administrators would not be able to issue uniform bans across the school grounds.

