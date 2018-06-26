Bishop Michael Duca named Bishop of Baton Rouge Diocese
SHREVEPORT, LA - Bishop Michael Gerard Duca, Bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport, was named Bishop of the Baton Rouge Diocese this morning by Pope Francis.
Duca will be replacing Bishop Robert W. Muench who is retiring.
Duca has been bishop of Shreveport since May 2008.
The Shreveport Diocese covers much of North Louisiana and includes Monroe.
Bishop Duca is tentatively scheduled to be installed as the sixth bishop of Baton Rouge on August 24 at St. Joseph Cathedral.
Click here for more.
More Stories
-
A new tax rate is set to go into effect this Sunday.
-
Local veterans gain access to valuable resources to fight PTSD.
-