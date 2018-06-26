Local News

Bishop Michael Duca named Bishop of Baton Rouge Diocese

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 08:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 12:26 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, LA - Bishop Michael Gerard Duca, Bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport, was named Bishop of the Baton Rouge Diocese this morning by Pope Francis. 

Duca will be replacing Bishop Robert W. Muench who is retiring.

Duca has been bishop of Shreveport since May 2008.

The Shreveport Diocese covers much of North Louisiana and includes Monroe.

Bishop Duca is tentatively scheduled to be installed as the sixth bishop of Baton Rouge on August 24 at St. Joseph Cathedral. 

