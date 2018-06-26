Bishop Michael Duca named Bishop of Baton Rouge Diocese Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bishop Michael Duca being introduced in Baton Rouge this morning. Duca will take over the Baton Rouge Diocese. He's the current Bishop of the Shreveport Diocese. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bishop Michael Gerard Duca [ + - ]

SHREVEPORT, LA - Bishop Michael Gerard Duca, Bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport, was named Bishop of the Baton Rouge Diocese this morning by Pope Francis.

Duca will be replacing Bishop Robert W. Muench who is retiring.

Duca has been bishop of Shreveport since May 2008.

The Shreveport Diocese covers much of North Louisiana and includes Monroe.

Bishop Duca is tentatively scheduled to be installed as the sixth bishop of Baton Rouge on August 24 at St. Joseph Cathedral.

