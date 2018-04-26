Blankets for pediatric cancer survivors

TEXARKANA, Tx - A mother who lost her child to cancer is teaming up with students at Liberty Eylau Middle School. They're sending love, in the form of cozy blankets, to pediatric cancer patients.

Students tie fleece blankets to send a little comfort to kids fighting cancer. Their friend, 13 year-old Chloe Cox, lost her battle with brain cancer last year. "I remember tying them with her and tying them without her, and every time I think about it, I think about how happy she was," said classmate Kaclyn Nelson.

Chloe started the project during her fight. She handed out blankets to fellow patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after she received a blanket from an Illinois woman she didn't know. Chloe's mother, Michelle Cox said, "It was just soft, and you know, when you're going through radiation and chemo everything you touch hurts."

Chloe's mother and friends still support her effort today. "We really wanted to do it because she cared about others," said friend Baylee Bergt. Another friend, Kalix Cantu, added, "Everything she did she did for God ... no matter who she met, even if they didn't believe what she believed, she wanted to plant a seed and help them understand how great He is and how much He meant to her." The blankets display Chloe's favorite bible verse, Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Thursday, Chloe's mother delivered ten blankets to Houston. "Chloe believed that guardian angels were around her all the time, so that's what the wings represent (on the blanket) but the arrow represents her battle," Michelle said.

In 2016, Chloe was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, grade four. It's an aggressive tumor and eventually spread to Chloe's spinal cord. There is no cure. "The only thing they wanted to help us with at the time was palliative care, and I wasn't ready to discuss palliative care for my child and the end, plan the end. And I was ready to fight and that's what we did," Michelle said. Today, she advocates for other families and more research.

At school, Chloe remains alive in the memories of her friends. Cantu said, "I miss her, a lot. But we all, honestly, miss her quite a bit, cause there's never gonna be anybody like Chloe."

Michelle Cox said she is in the process of setting up a non-profit organization and is accepting donations at Red River Credit Union. The account is called 'Chloe's Journey of Faith.' May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month and she said donations made in May and June will be donated to MD Anderson Cancer Center for pediatric cancer research. You can find Michelle's group on Facebook @chloesJOF