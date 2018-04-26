Bossier City eyes disaster relief fund
BOSSIER CITY, La - Bossier City council hopes to save leftover disaster money for the next emergency.
The city still has more than $300,00 dollars in FEMA funding from recent flooding.
They want to set aside that money to cover overtime used for disaster clean-up.
The city recently spent $28,000 to clean up flooding debris.
Council will vote on the funding ordinance Tuesday.
