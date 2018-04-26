Local News

Bossier City eyes disaster relief fund

By: Delano Henry

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 04:58 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 04:58 PM CDT

BOSSIER CITY, La - Bossier City council hopes to save leftover disaster money for the next emergency.

The city still has more than $300,00 dollars in FEMA funding from recent flooding.

They want to set aside that money to cover overtime used for disaster clean-up.

The city recently spent $28,000 to clean up flooding debris.

Council will vote on the funding ordinance Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected