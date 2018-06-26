Bossier City offices to close on Independence Day
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Bossier City’s regular Wednesday trash collection routes will run as usual on July 4 even though city offices will be closed.
More Stories
-
Things are heating up at Moody Gardens this summer with the addition…
-
Chip Eakins with the Philadelphia Center talks about the importance…
-
A new tax rate is set to go into effect this Sunday.