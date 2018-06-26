Bossier City offices to close on Independence Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City offices to shut down on Independence Day



Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City offices to shut down on Independence Day



BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Bossier City’s regular Wednesday trash collection routes will run as usual on July 4 even though city offices will be closed.

