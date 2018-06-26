Local News

Bossier City offices to close on Independence Day

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 11:27 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 12:03 PM CDT

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Wednesday, July 4,  in observance of Independence Day. 

Bossier City’s regular Wednesday trash collection routes will run as usual on July 4 even though city offices will be closed. 
 


