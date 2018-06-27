Bossier school fund hits $50-million

BOSSIER PARISH, La - A unique savings account called the Bossier Educational Excellence Fund (BEEF) is credited for being the reason why Bossier schools are so successful today.

Public Service Commissioner, Foster Campbell, and former Gov. Edwin Edwards created the fund in the 1970's by collecting state tax revenue from Bossier casinos.

It was designed to allow the school system to use the fund's annual interest to pay for classroom upgrades.

BEEF started as a half million dollar investment collected from Louisiana Downs.

"No other school district in Louisiana and I don't know if there is one in the south that has $50M saved for education," said Campbell.

"They have $50M their account which is the best in the state," said former Gov. Edwards.

The money is specifically used for technology and instructional use.

In the last 30 years, beef has provided Bossier schools with $7M for upgrades in classrooms.