Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BPSO is hiring, you can attend career fair this weekend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BPSO is hiring, you can attend career fair this weekend

BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring if you're interested in having a career in law enforcement.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is holding a Law Enforcement Career Fair between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the Viking Drive Substation, on 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City.

Sheriff Whittington said, “Things are booming in Bossier. We know Money Magazine named it one of the best places to live. We’re blessed with low unemployment, so it’s hard to find good people…but we’re looking.”

Sheriff Whittington said this is an opportunity for all ages, even as young as 18.

Whitting added, “Most people associate law enforcement as 21 and older, and that’s the majority of what our people will have to do, but there’s a lot in the 18 to 21 year range, part-time or full-time that we’re looking for. And certainly anyone over 21 is eligible to go to our academy to be P.O.S.T. certified. But maybe you’d rather have a career in clerical…there are lots of things, and that’s what you really need to be here Saturday to see all the options. There’s a lot more to the Sheriff’s Department than running a jail or driving a patrol car.”

While employees of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are required to live in Bossier Parish, Sheriff Whittington says he’ll be flexible with potential new hires as they transition.

Whittington said, “This is an opportunity for anybody, it doesn’t matter where you live, we’ll give you time to move. But if you’re interested in working for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, we encourage you to come out.”

There is an immediate need for deputy positions, which requires applicants to be at least 21 years of age, as well as corrections officers, where applicants can be as young as 18.

Whittington added, “If you know someone that’s about to graduate from high school or college or just maybe they’re just looking for a career change, if they can’t be here, we’d love for you to come by. Saturday is a great opportunity to actually talk to some of us, and we’d encourage you to stop by.”

So why the Bossier Sheriff’s Office?

Whittington said, “I often say to new hires that we do things differently at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office - for right or wrong, better or worse - but people seem to be happy with it. I think we are tune with what the people want and what they expect here at the Sheriff’s Office, and every day that’s our goal, mine and every deputy in the department to do what the people expect, and that’s what our job is, and that’s what we do.”

Job seekers will be able to meet with just about every type of opportunity of service in a law enforcement career, to include:

Criminal Division: Patrol Deputy, K-9, SWAT, CSI, SRO, and Marine Patrol.

Corrections Division: Corrections Deputies, Transportation Officers, Corrections Officers, CERT members, and Maintenance.

Support Services Division: Courthouse Security, Academy, Reserve, Posse, Young Marines, Probation, Fines and Bonds, and Information Technology.

Human Resources personnel will also be available to answer questions about the hiring process, job openings, salaries and benefits, as well as sign up interested career seekers with an upcoming written test and conduct initial job interviews, if needed.

There is no need to register for the career fair. However, if you have any questions about employment, you may call the Human Resources Department at (318) 965-3459

