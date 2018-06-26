Caddo Parish animal shelter has a new director with new plans

SHREVEPORT, LA - The Caddo parish animal shelter is going into a new direction.

Under a new director, Travis Clark, who started off as an animal control officer in 2008.

New director Travis Clark says,"when you can reunite a lost pet with it's owner that's a great feeling, when you can help educate someone to become a better pet owner that's a great feeling, or help a family adopt an animal."

Clark became the director at the beginning of this month.

He says one of the first things he saw coming in was the number of animals not spayed and neutered.

"We receive a lot of animals daily up to 20 a day and this is boxes of puppies, kittens, adult animals, some that need medical care and some that are healthy can be adopted out to a forever home."

Clark wants to decrease the stay for animals in the shelter.

And for people looking to adopt, adoption fees have decreased from 50 dollars to 25.

"That's a fully vetted animal I meaning it's vaccinated, it's spayed altered and neutered it's microchip."

As director he wants the shelter to be viewed in a positive light.

By starting new programs, one in particular the 'Return to Owner program'.

"Pretty much adopt the animal back to them as long as they sign off on a surgery concent form, meaning we can alter the animal."

And hiring new workers.

"We're aiming to find compassionate people who really want to help turn around the image for Caddo Parish."

And improving the shelter itself.

"And we just want to do the right the things, for the right reasons and help our community."

The Caddo Parish animal shelter will also be starting a new partnership with the Robinson Rescue giving out vouchers once a month to pet owners for low cost spay and neuter that will begin on July 26.