Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Candidate formally announces he will run for Shreveport Mayor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Candidate formally announces he will run for Shreveport Mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. - A candidate has formally announced that he will run for the Mayor of Shreveport.

Adrian Perkins made the announcement among family and friends Thursday morning at Hilton Homewood Suites.

You can find out more about Perkins at AdrianPerkins.com.

Mayor Ollie Tyler has also announced that she will run for re-election.

Qualifying doesn't start until July 18. Early voting begins Oct. 23 and the election is Nov. 6.