SHREVEPORT, La - Business owners are calling a downtown Shreveport intersection dangerous, but state engineers claim it's perfectly safe.

The intersection in question is Texas and Spring street. Louisiana DOTD says numerous studies have been conducted and the data doesn't support calling it a dangerous intersection.

Shreveport police have responded to 17 accidents since January 2016. According to Louisiana DOTD an average of 60,000 vehicles travel that intersection daily. Their data shows the intersection functioning exactly how it was designed to function.

Erin Buchanan says, "When engineers are studying an intersection they've got to go by data, they don't go by emotion. They don't go by driver frustration or how it feels to be caught up at a red light. They go by hard data."

A state rehab project on the Texas Street bridge is scheduled for next July. Lanes will be closed and a left turn signal for drivers turning northbound onto Spring will be installed. The protected arrow will remain once the project is finished.

The project timeline could change depending on funding, but officials warn the turn signal could cause more congestion and traffic in that area.