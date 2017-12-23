City holds public safety forum

Shreveport, LA - Community matters, Shreveport's high crime rate has community members on edge, so they called a meeting with city officials to figure out what everyone can do to stop it. The public safety meeting lasted an hour with much of the focus around a partnership between community and police. People were very vocal about ways they can protect their neighborhoods from burglaries or other crimes. In the meeting, they discussed things like organizing neighborhood watches and making sure doors are locked. Councilman Jerry Bowman says he plans to have these meetings every month next year in multiple communities. "I think that's great from what we've seen in the past people were kind of hush mouth & didn't want to talk about it because they felt like they may be snitching or telling on people.. but it's really great to see what people in this community want & what their needs are" says Councilman Bowman. In the meeting, Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump says crime has gone down since the last three months but did not give any specific numbers. The next meeting is scheduled to be next month.