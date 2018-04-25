Claiborne Magnet holds annual pageant

SHREVEPORT, La - Claiborne Fundamental Magnet School held its annual Cardinal King and Queen Pageant.

During the interview portion, students were asked questions about their favorite Disney characters and pets.

All 22 of the contestants showed off their best moves during the talent performance. There was singing and lots of dancing.

All of the money raised will fund programs at Claiborne.

Our very own Marquel Sennet served as emcee.