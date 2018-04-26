College professor arrested on multiple charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AR professor arrested on multiple charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- KARK - A University of Arkansas Department Chair of Anthropology has been arrested on drug charges.

Justin Nolan, 46, is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

According to the university’s website, Nolan has been with the school since 2002.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office intake report shows that Nolan has been released on bond.

Here is a statement from the University of Arkansas:

We are monitoring a personnel matter regarding Dr. Justin Nolan, who decided to step down as the chair of his department today. We are gathering more information but he has also been placed on paid administrative leave indefinitely while these matters are pending. The vice chair of the department, Dr. JoAnn D’Alisera, will serve as acting chair of the department.

