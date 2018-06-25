Construction almost complete at Liberty Eylau school

LIBERTY EYLAU, Texas - Almost one year after breaking ground the New Liberty Eylau elementary school is almost complete.

The campus can house up to 800 students grades one through four. School officials say safety is a top priority access will be limited to faculty and students.There will also be a built in storm shelter.This more than 17 million dollar project is funded with a bond voters approved in 2016.

"Everybody's really excited and a there's a lot of people who's really excited and they haven't even seen the building yet. So I think when they see the building they're just going to be blown away," said Ronnie Thompson, Liberty Eylau, Superintendent.

The grand opening is slated for August 9th.