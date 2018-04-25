Shreveport - It's been 11 days since Joyce Moran has seen some help from city officials, she says.

"Ain't nobody came out here and asked me nothing," Moran says. "Ain't nobody came out here and gave me water, if I'm hungry. I've been in the house for 11 days, I ain't even got electricity."

When severe weather hit the Shreveport-area just under two weeks ago, residents needed assistance right away. Some, didn't receive any.

"In my mind, it was like a war had occurred or someone had dropped a bomb or something," said city councilman Jerry Bowman. "Trees were everywhere. Homes were damaged, cars were damaged."

"We have people out with well needs right now," said Demetrius Norman, who is doing everything he can to help people in his neighborhood. "I understand that there is certain limitations and certain constraints, there's only so much each entity can do. I would like to see more collaboration and partnering."

The mayor's office says they may not have all the answers to helping residents, but they say to call them if you are in need of assistance.