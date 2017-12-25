Cowboys fall to Seahawks; eliminated from playoffs

Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter of a football game at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention after falling to the Seattle Seahawks 21-12.

The Cowboys needed to win out and get some help from other teams to make the playoffs.

Cowboys runningback Ezekiel Elliott returned from his six-game suspension on Sunday to finish the game with 97 yards rushing.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, one was returned for a touchdown.