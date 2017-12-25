Cowboys fall to Seahawks; eliminated from playoffs
DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention after falling to the Seattle Seahawks 21-12.
The Cowboys needed to win out and get some help from other teams to make the playoffs.
Cowboys runningback Ezekiel Elliott returned from his six-game suspension on Sunday to finish the game with 97 yards rushing.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, one was returned for a touchdown.
Final from AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/xQAyJkL6s0— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 25, 2017
