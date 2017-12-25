Cowboys fall to Seahawks; eliminated from playoffs

By: John Walton

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 06:35 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 06:35 PM CST

DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention after falling to the Seattle Seahawks 21-12.

The Cowboys needed to win out and get some help from other teams to make the playoffs. 

Cowboys runningback Ezekiel Elliott returned from his six-game suspension on Sunday to finish the game with 97 yards rushing. 

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, one was returned for a touchdown. 

 

