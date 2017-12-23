Crash kills two in DeSoto Parish

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DESOTO PARISH - Two people were killed in a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles and a pick up truck on I-49 in DeSoto Parish last night.

On December 22, 2017, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a three-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-49, about two miles north of LA 509 in DeSoto Parish. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 GMC pick up truck was traveling in the right lane, when for reasons still under investigation, it rear-ended an 18-wheeler driven by 59-year-old Charles Edward Collins of Shreveport. Another 18-wheeler then rear-ended the GMC pick-up truck causing those two vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.

The drivers of the pick-up truck and the second 18-wheeler died from their injuries. The names of the drivers who died are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. Collins was not injured and tested negative for alcohol. The crash remains under investigation.