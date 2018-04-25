Dog abuser gets five years in prison
TEXARKANA, TX - The man caught on camera abusing a dog in Texarkana, was sentenced to five years in prison.
LeGus Holloway pleaded guilty to third-degree felony animal cruelty. His plea agreement included five years in prison.
The video of Holloway abusing 'Lady' quickly went viral. Holloway was later arrested by Texarkana, Texas Police.
Holloway will be eligible for parole after he's served 25-percent of his sentence.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
