DOTD reminds motorists to drive safely during the holidays

SHREVEPORT - With the holidays approaching, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to remind motorists to use caution while traveling to their destinations. Christmas and New Year’s Day are busy travel days and motorists should use extra precaution while on the roads.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions by going to www.511la.org. You can also download the 511la.org app to your smartphone or use the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from your telephone and saying the route or region where you are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Motorists should drive using the following safety tips:

· Drive carefully.

· Avoid driving while distracted.

· Allow for extra driving time.

· Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

· Wear your seatbelt.

· Don’t drive impaired.

· Turn on your headlights when using the windshield wipers.