Downtown street conversion in Texarkana, TX

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 05:33 PM CDT

TEXARKANA,Tx - Texarkana, Texas residents will see changes to roads downtown in the months to come.

The city plans to switch all one way streets to two way streets. As well as, create over 170 new parking spaces, add traffic lights and crosswalks. Construction will be focused on West 3rd,4th, and 6th streets

"Even though this might be temporarily frustrating for residents and motorists. We hope this will be a really good change for downtown. So people should just exercise caution, slow down and pay attention," Lisa Thompson, Texarkana, Texas PIO.


Officials say the project may take up to five months to complete.

