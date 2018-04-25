Early-morning hit & run suspect turns himself in

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection with this morning's hit and run on Wells Island Road, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Steve Brown, 42, of the 1900 block of Motes Island Road, was arrested for felony hit and run and obstruction of justice. Additonal charges are pending.

The victim, 55-year-old Pamela Schuman, of the 1400 block of Wells Island Road, was taken to University Health where she was admitted for treatment.

Brown made three phone calls to the Sheriff's Office in connection with the hit and run. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, he reported his vehicle stolen. About an hour later, he reported that he found his car abandoned on the levee near his house. Around 4:30 a.m. today, he reported finding an injured woman in a ditch in the 1600 block of Wells Island Road as he was riding his bicycle to a bus stop.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division and the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the report and determined that Brown made up the story of the stolen vehicle to cover for striking the woman with his car as she was walking along Wells Island Road.

Brown was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. The investigation is continuing.