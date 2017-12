Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - A mobile home on the 100 block of Linbrook Boulevard was completely destroyed in a morning fire, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

Shreveport fire crews were dispatched just before 8 a.m. today to a reported trailer home fire in the 100 Block of Lynbrook Boulevard. The call came from a passerby who could see the fire from LA 3132.

Engine 9 was the first unit to arrive at 8:01 a.m. and reported a single wide trailer home fully involved.

The lone occupant of the home was able to escape prior to the SFD’s arrival. The home owner did receive injuries consistent with being in a fire and was subsequently transported to an area hospital.

It took the efforts of 8 fire crews, and nearly 20 firefighters to extinguish the blaze and bring the situation under control at 8:12 AM.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze that left the structure destroyed. Preliminary reports indicate “improper use of extension cords” may have contributed to the fire. The home had no working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported to firefighters.