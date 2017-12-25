Fire leaves two homeless on Christmas

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shreveport - Two people are looking for a home on Christmas Eve after a possible arson destroys their home.

Shreveport Fire Department took over an hour to extinguish a house fire in the 1000 block of Pickett Street. One homeowner called in the fire after smelling smoke in his bedroom.

"The homeowner actually stated that he was in his bedroom when it actually started and he actually saw the flames," said Clarence Reese, an EMS officer on scene. "He heard the crackling noise and that's what alerted him to get out. He did not state that he had working smoke detectors and that's one of the things that Shreveport Fire department highly encourages."

Officials say they will reach out to the Red Cross to help the family for Christmas.