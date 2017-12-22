Former coach indicted by grand jury

By: John Walton

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:35 AM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 10:35 AM CST

BOWIE COUNTY, TX - A grand jury indicts a former New Boston, Texas coach for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

Zachary Moody was arrested in April, following a police investigation into his alleged inappropriate behavior with a 15 year old student.

He faces several charges including two counts of indecency with a minor.

Moody faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
 

