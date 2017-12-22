Former coach indicted by grand jury

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. New Boston ISD teacher charged for having inappropriate relationship with a student

BOWIE COUNTY, TX - A grand jury indicts a former New Boston, Texas coach for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

Zachary Moody was arrested in April, following a police investigation into his alleged inappropriate behavior with a 15 year old student.

He faces several charges including two counts of indecency with a minor.

Moody faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

