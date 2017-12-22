Former coach indicted by grand jury
BOWIE COUNTY, TX - A grand jury indicts a former New Boston, Texas coach for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.
Zachary Moody was arrested in April, following a police investigation into his alleged inappropriate behavior with a 15 year old student.
He faces several charges including two counts of indecency with a minor.
Moody faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
