Former Maud ISD football coach arrested

BOWIE COUNTY, Tx - A former high school football coach in Maud, Texas, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Michael Don Freeman, 40, was arrested Thursday in Lamar County, Texas. The warrant was issued by state investigators in Bowie County. Freeman is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second degree felony.

An arrest report dated 6/21/2018 at 5:43pm states the "suspect was located on US 271 and was known to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed and the subject placed under arrest and released to the jail staff." No other information was available.

Freeman resigned his position with Maud ISD in December, 2016.

In February, 2018, the Texas Rangers confirmed that Freeman was under investigation but would give no further information. DPS Sgt. Sylvia Jennings would only say, "There is an ongoing investigation at this time. The Texas Rangers along with the DA's office are investigating a former coach for Maud ISD, a Michael Freeman."

Freeman was released on a twenty thousand dollar bond.