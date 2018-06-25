Former NFL player hosting camp at Independence Stadium

© Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - Former NFL player Roosevelt Collins is bringing his youth football camp back to his hometown. A recent initiative by the NFL Players Association encourages former NFL players to conduct positive and informative activities in their hometowns. Last year the Booker T. Washington H.S. football and basketball star brought his inaugural camp and counseling degree from Texas Christian University to Shreveport to help with the merger of the Fair Park HS and BTW players into one team. By all accounts the camp, which included a weekend of activities, was an overwhelming success.

Collins was drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins and signed with the Dallas Cowboys until an injury ended his career. He is a graduate of Texas Christian University and inducted in their Hall of Fame. From high school to the pros, Collins has trained under some of the biggest names in sports, including Eddie Robinson, Don Shula and Barry Switzer, giving him a wealth of knowledge to pass on to young athletes.

The 2018 camp brings with it a few changes. This time Collins and 15 of his former NFL buddies are moving his NFL Hometown Celebrity Weekend Camp to Independence Stadium. Also this year, Collins is bringing more NFL alums from his hometown and surrounding areas, including Byrd High alum Liffort Hobley and newcomer Wendell Davis, a Fair Park grad. Both were LSU standouts, Hobley, drafted by the Miami Dolphins, and Davis, the Chicago Bears.

Texarkana greats Byron Williams of the New York Giants, a double Hall of Fame inductee, in the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame and in his high school, is returning along with Preston Taylor of the Buffalo Bills. Hobley is the current president of the Dallas chapter of the NFL Players Association and Williams is a member of the Board of Directors of the NFLPA. Northwestern State University standout Marcus Spears of the Houston Texans is also coming and bringing with him from Houston, TX, 12-year vet Lance Smith of the Arizona Cardinals. John Breen, the official photographer for the Dallas Cowboys, is also returning.

Also new this year is the date. Last year the camp was held in July. This year it’s held in June. The weekend of activities starts Friday morning with a round of golf at Southern Trace, a Meet & Greet for the public at Proud Mary's 360 Grill that afternoon and the Eldorado Celebrity Lounge later that night. The camp is Saturday morning at the fairgrounds and with a social affair at Horseshoe Casino to close out the weekend.