Free STD testing available at Caddo Health Unit

By: Marquel Sennet

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 05:53 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 01:53 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La - The Caddo Parish Health Unit is extending its hours tomorrow and Saturday, to give people the opportunity to know their status.

Across Louisiana and the United States syphilis rates are the highest they've been in more than 20 years.

Louisiana leads the country in syphilis cases and ranks second in  gonorrhea and chlamydia.

April is STD Awareness Month and this week a team from the Caddo Health united tested 160 students at Grambling State University.

Iberia Watley says, "Sexually Transmitted Infections that are undiagnosed and untreated could lead to the possibility of death, so it's important that you know what's going on with your body.  Get it treated, get it addressed, so you can move forward with your health and your life."

Free testing starts Thursday from 8:30 am - 7 pm and continues Saturday from 10am - 2pm.  Testing will take place at the Caddo Parish Health Unit on Creswell in Shreveport.


    

 

