Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golden State Killer: Ex-cop arrested in serial-murder rape cold case

NBC NEWS - A decadeslong search for the Golden State Killer — who police say committed 12 murders, 45 rapes and 120 home burglaries during a reign of terror in the 1970s and '80s — may be finally over.

A 72-year-old ex-police officer, Joseph James DeAngelo, who appears to fit the description of the elusive suspect, was arrested overnight on two murder charges by police in Sacramento, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

DeAngelo was being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to records. The Sacramento district attorney and sheriff had a press conference scheduled for 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) to discuss the case.

Click here for more