GoNoodle PLUS free for teachers across Northwest LA

Amy Heron, Executive Director of CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier talks about the program GoNoodle PLUS available to all public and private schools in 7 parishes in Northwest Louisiana.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier invested $450,000 for GoNoodle Plus over a course of three years. This program benefits elementary and middle school students across all seven parishes by utilizing and incorporating GoNoodle Plus in the classroom.

"We are excited to offer this gift to local teachers and kids, and we feel passionate about the innovative work that GoNoodle is doing across the country to help improve students' health, boost cognitive processing, focus and academic performance. We're proud to be able to add local kids to the over 12 million kids nationwide who are already benefiting from GoNoodle in their classroom," said Heron.

GoNoodle promotes wellness, mindfulness, kinetic learning, and movement in 2-5 minute "brain breaks" that teachers use in the classroom. Because of the Go Noodle and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier partnership, teachers and students now have access to over 300 online movement videos, including exclusive GoNoodle PLUS videos that bring movement and core-subjects together to develop fluency in grade-specific math and ELA topics as well as addressing mindfulness to build confidence, manage stress and enhance focus.

