Homegoing service for Activist Mamie Wallace

SHREVEPORT, La - Friends and family say their final goodbyes to the mother of the Shreveport civil rights movement.

The homegoing service for Mamie Love Wallace was held at eleven this morning at Sunrise Baptist Church on Lakeshore Drive.

Wallace died at the age of 96.

While working with the NAACP She developed a friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

She was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Benton.