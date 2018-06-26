Hospital awards health grants to schools Video

TEXARKANA, Tx - A Texarkana, Texas hospital awards thirty thousand dollars in grants to dozens of schools.

Keeping students healthy is the goal of the Christus St. Michael Hospital program that administers aid to twenty-four northeast Texas schools.

Dekalb Independent School District Registered Nurse Renau Garner said, "We live out in a rural area so you know, them coming to us is a tremendous help." Garner said the hospital's mobile pediatric asthma program has helped almost a hundred students in her district.

The hospital's mobile pediatric asthma unit is one of only two in Texas. School nurses said it makes a huge difference for some students. Texarkana Independent School District Registered Nurse Suzie Inman said, "When they feel better, they learn better."

"Asthma is a very, can be, a very debilitating disease," said Sue Johnson, Christus St. Michael Hospital Director of Advocacy and Planning. Hospital officials hope their program will help prevent absenteeism, along with promoting overall health. Inman said, "We have a lot of children that have asthma and some go without treatment unless they are seen by the staff on the bus."

Hospital officials say making a positive impact on their community is just part of their mission. Johnson said, "We're all about taking care of people of all ages, all races, because we want them to have a healthy life."



